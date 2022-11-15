Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 61,927 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,927 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $20,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 26.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11,180.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,997,000 after buying an additional 666,221 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

Shares of SEAS opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.05. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $628,160 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.