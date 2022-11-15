Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $22,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 175.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 23.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 149,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,681,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $244.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.29. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,393,653.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,967,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,393,653.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,967,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,401. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.14.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

