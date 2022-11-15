Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 840 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $16,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 293,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

ONTO stock opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

