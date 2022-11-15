Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 422,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,965,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of HealthEquity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

HQY stock opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

