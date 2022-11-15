Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,321 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $14,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 17.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

