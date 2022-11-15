East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause Sells 5,000 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.92. 34,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,982. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1,646.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 43,975 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in East West Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

