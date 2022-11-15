Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.10. 11,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 796,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ebix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ebix Stock Up 12.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $791.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65.

Ebix Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ebix by 2.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ebix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ebix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ebix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ebix by 18.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

