Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.4% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 125,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,504 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $152.34. 44,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.58 and its 200 day moving average is $158.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

