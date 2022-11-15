Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.23

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 64277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Robert Coxon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,969.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 112.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 576.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

