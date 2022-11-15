eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.10 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.36 million. eGain also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Price Performance

EGAN opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Institutional Trading of eGain

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 million. eGain had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in eGain by 1,354.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in eGain by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in eGain by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in eGain by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.