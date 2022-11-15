El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 120.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 86.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 370.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 1.5 %

El Pollo Loco Announces Dividend

LOCO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,840. The stock has a market cap of $408.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.29. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

