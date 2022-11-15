Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2022 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Elanco Animal Health had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/17/2022 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Elanco Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 8,866,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,483. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Elanco Animal Health Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.