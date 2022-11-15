Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/15/2022 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2022 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – Elanco Animal Health had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 10/17/2022 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2022 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – Elanco Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
Elanco Animal Health Price Performance
NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 8,866,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,483. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.
