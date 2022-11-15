Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,389 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.87. 214,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,635. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.