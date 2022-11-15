Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 139,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,496. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29.

