Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,646 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.6% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.03. 4,822,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,834,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.55. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

