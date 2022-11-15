Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $84.33. 1,246,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,177,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.