Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $43.16 million and approximately $52,405.36 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001331 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,932,878,194 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.