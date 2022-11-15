Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.95

Shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 11890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Elliott Opportunity II Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOCW. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,375,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

