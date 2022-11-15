EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of EMCOR Group worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:EME opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.91. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $153.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.12.

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,292,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.