Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $977.88 million-$988.32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Endava also updated its FY23 guidance to GBP2.37-2.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. Endava had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Endava by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Endava by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 34.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.