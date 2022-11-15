Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Sells C$2,711,000.00 in Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total transaction of C$2,711,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,265,968.81.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

TSE EDV traded down C$0.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.74. The stock has a market cap of C$6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Endeavour Mining plc has a twelve month low of C$22.77 and a twelve month high of C$35.44.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EDV. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,280.25.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Further Reading

