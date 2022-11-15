Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of ENR opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 85.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Energizer by 19.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Energizer by 29.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 207.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

