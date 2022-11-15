Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

ENGIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Engie from €18.30 ($18.87) to €18.20 ($18.76) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Engie from €19.50 ($20.10) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Engie from €18.00 ($18.56) to €18.50 ($19.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Engie from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report on Friday.

Engie Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Engie stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. Engie has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $16.78.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

