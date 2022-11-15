Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Engie Stock Performance

Shares of ENGIY stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $14.63. 283,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,621. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. Engie has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENGIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Engie from €19.50 ($20.10) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Societe Generale cut their target price on Engie from €18.30 ($18.87) to €18.20 ($18.76) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Engie from €18.00 ($18.56) to €18.50 ($19.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Engie from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

