Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,115,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,151,080 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 6.0% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 1.15% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $612,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 34.2% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 40,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 96,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,498. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

