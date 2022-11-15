Enzyme Hits Market Capitalization of $38.84 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $38.84 million and $1.49 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for about $19.05 or 0.00113092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

