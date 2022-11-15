Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPOKY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 170 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 162 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of EPOKY opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.67. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

