Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) & Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) and Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Escalade and Connexa Sports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalade 6.40% 13.18% 6.74% Connexa Sports Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Escalade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Escalade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalade $313.61 million 0.45 $24.41 million $1.49 6.90 Connexa Sports Technologies $10.80 million 0.24 -$18.59 million N/A N/A

This table compares Escalade and Connexa Sports Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Escalade has higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Escalade and Connexa Sports Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalade 0 0 0 0 N/A Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Escalade beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, Cajun Bowfishing, Karnage, Fletcher, SIK, BearX, and Rocket brand names; table tennis products under the STIGA and Ping-Pong brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brand names; and pickleball under the Onix, DURA, and Pickleball Now brands. The company also provides play systems under the Woodplay, Jack & June, and Childlife brands; fitness products under the STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brand names; safety products under the USWeight brand; hockey and soccer game tables under the Triumph Sports, Atomic, American Legend, Air Hockey, and HJ Scott brands; and billiard tables and accessories under the American Heritage Billiards, Brunswick Billiards, Gold Crown, Centennial, Cue&Case, Lucasi, Mizerak, PureX, Rage, Players, Minnesota Fats, and Mosconi brand names. In addition, it offers darting products under the Unicorn, Winmau, Arachnid, Accudart, and Nodor brands; water sports products under the RAVE Sports brand; and outdoor game products under the Victory Tailgate, Triumph Sports, Zume Games, and Viva Sol brand names. The company provides its products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, online retailers, traditional department stores, and mass merchants. Escalade, Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc. and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in May 2022. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

