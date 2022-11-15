ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of EPIX opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.05.
In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,370,740.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
