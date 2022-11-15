ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of EPIX opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,370,740.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 202,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 626.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160,310 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 124,683 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

