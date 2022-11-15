Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Waste Management accounts for 0.8% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.23. The company had a trading volume of 50,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,991. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

