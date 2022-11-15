Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 16.8% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.74. 61,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,960. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

