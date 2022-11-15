Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 467,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ESS traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.47. 865,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,493. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $205.83 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

