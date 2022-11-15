Ethereum Name Service Market Cap Reaches $277.11 Million (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be bought for approximately $13.69 or 0.00080496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Name Service has a total market cap of $277.11 million and $46.01 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,244,862 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ENS is a decentralised naming service for web3.The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain.ENS’s job is to map human-readable names like ‘alice.eth’ to machine-readable identifiers such as Ethereum addresses, other cryptocurrency addresses, content hashes, and metadata. ENS also supports ‘reverse resolution’, making it possible to associate metadata such as canonical names or interface descriptions with Ethereum addresses.ENS has similar goals to DNS, the Internet’s Domain Name Service, but has significantly different architecture due to the capabilities and constraints provided by the Ethereum blockchain. Like DNS, ENS operates on a system of dot-separated hierarchical names called domains, with the owner of a domain having full control over subdomains.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Name Service should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Name Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Name Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Name Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.