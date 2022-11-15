Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.6125 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Evergy has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Evergy has a payout ratio of 64.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Evergy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

