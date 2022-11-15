Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) Short Interest Update

Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Evolva Price Performance
ELVAF stock remained flat at 0.08 during trading on Monday. Evolva has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.09.
About Evolva
