Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Evolva Price Performance

ELVAF stock remained flat at 0.08 during trading on Monday. Evolva has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.09.

About Evolva

(Get Rating)

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature-made polyphenol that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.