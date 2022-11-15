Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) to Underperform

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLFPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.53) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.76) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 186 ($2.19) to GBX 168 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $178.00.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of SLFPF opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. abrdn has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.