Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KHC opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,923,000 after purchasing an additional 776,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,721,000 after acquiring an additional 602,359 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after acquiring an additional 943,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

