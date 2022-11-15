Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXFY. Loop Capital upgraded Expensify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Expensify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Stock Down 4.5 %

Expensify stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.20 million and a PE ratio of -9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

In other Expensify news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Expensify by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 133,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the second quarter worth approximately $54,459,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Expensify by 12.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,076,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after buying an additional 117,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Expensify in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.