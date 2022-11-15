Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $7.59

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.37. Exscientia shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 33 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Exscientia Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 186.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Exscientia by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,057,000 after buying an additional 856,706 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Exscientia by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after buying an additional 241,700 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Exscientia by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,943,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Exscientia by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

