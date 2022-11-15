Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.69. The company had a trading volume of 450,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,051,540. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

