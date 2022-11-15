Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 276,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 256.2 days.
Fanuc Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FANUF remained flat at 137.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 141.82 and its 200-day moving average price is 154.02. Fanuc has a 12 month low of 127.00 and a 12 month high of 221.29.
Fanuc Company Profile
