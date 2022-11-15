Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading 12% Higher

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.71. 80,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,407,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $69,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $69,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $61,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 390,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,288 shares of company stock valued at $187,878. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

