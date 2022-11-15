Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading 12% Higher

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.71. 80,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,407,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.
Fastly Trading Up 13.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fastly (FSLY)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.