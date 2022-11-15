FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 208,400 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

FDX stock opened at $177.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.24. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

