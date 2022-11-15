Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) is Truefg LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Truefg LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for 4.8% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,617. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21.

