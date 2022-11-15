Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Boosted by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.66.

NYSE:FIS opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

