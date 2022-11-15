Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of FLMNF remained flat at $30.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $54.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLMNF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($42.27) to €30.00 ($30.93) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

