Fiera Capital Corp Buys 5,977 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.12% of ANSYS worth $24,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 700.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 31.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS stock opened at $251.85 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $413.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.91.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

