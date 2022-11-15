Fiera Capital Corp Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310,247 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $18,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,245,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after acquiring an additional 876,227 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 144.39 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $46.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

