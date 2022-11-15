Fiera Capital Corp Has $36.08 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,728 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Pembina Pipeline worth $36,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PBA opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.