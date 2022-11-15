Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $264.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.90. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.21. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

